Intellicheck +4% post Q4 earnings beat

Intellicheck (IDN +4.1% ) reported Q4 revenue growth of 37.1% to $1.33M, with SaaS revenue up 45% Y/Y.

Q4 Gross profit as a percentage of revenues improved to 93.1%, vs 89.4% in the prior year comparable period.

Q4 Adj. EBITDA was loss of $632.7k, compare to loss of $1.33M in Q4 2017.

Net cash used in operating activities YTD was $4.22M, compared to $3.75M a year ago.

Company had cash in hand of $4.37M as of December 31, 2018, compared to $18.01M a year ago.

