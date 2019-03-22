One Stop Systems slides despite Q4 earnings beat

One Stop Systems (OSS -6% ) reports Q4 sales increased 104% Y/Y to $14.4M; On organic basis sales increased 42% to $10M led by major customers ramping up production, and increased server sales to an OEM media & entertainment customer.

Gross profit margin expands ~240bps to 30%; reports adj. EBITDA of $0.9M as compared to loss of $0.3M and operating loss of $1.1M vs. loss of 0.7M last year.

The company reiterates FY 19 outlook and anticipates revenue of ~$54M-$58M, representing organic growth of 12% to 18% Y/Y and overall growth of 51% to 54%.

For Q1, forecasts sales of ~$11.9M-$12.6M, equivalent to organic growth of 10% to 12% and overall growth of 67% to 77%

