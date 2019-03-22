Merchants Bancorp prices perpetual preferred stock offering

Merchants Bancorp (MBIN -1.6% ) announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 2M shares of its 7% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Series A Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, with a liquidation preference of $25/share.

Underwriters over-allotment is an additional 0.3M shares of the Series A preferred stock.

Net proceeds from the offering are expected to be used for general corporate purposes including to support balance sheet growth of Merchants Bank and potential selective future acquisitions.

Sandler O'Neill + Partners, L.P. is serving as sole underwriter.