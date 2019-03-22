Zuora announces five new patents

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) announces adding five new patents in FY19 that include "a method for projecting recognizable revenue based on the likelihood of deviation, a method of triaging system assets in a multi-tenant architecture, and a variety of methods for optimizing product and system performance, product and security."

The company says the patents offer innovative technology that will power the subscription economy.

Zuora shares are down 16% after yesterday's Q4 report. Analysts were broadly positive after the print with Canaccord Genuity's Richard Davis saying "there was absolutely nothing we heard on the call or the call back that shakes our confidence" in the Buy recommendation.

