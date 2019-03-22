Starboard's Smith stays the course in opposing Bristol-Myers/Celgene tie-up

In an interview on CNBC, Starboard Value's Jeff Smith reiterated his opposition to Bristol-Myers Squibb's (BMY -0.8% ) announced $74B takeover of Celgene (CELG -1.2% ), citing its over-generous bid considering CELG's looming patent cliff and doubts that it will be able to produce 10 new blockbusters in the next eight years.

Mr. Smith mentioned that he has spoken with other investors and Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) about the merits of the deal.

BMY and CELG shareholders will vote on the merger on April 12.