PPG, Sherwin-Williams fall sharply following J.P. Morgan downgrades

Shares of PPG Industries (PPG -5.2% ) and Sherwin-Williams (SHW -2.7% ) both sink after receiving downgrades from J.P. Morgan's Jeffrey Zekauskas.

The analyst cuts PPG to Underweight from Neutral with a $106 price target, saying shares have been drifting higher in 2019 as the market continues to prefer higher quality and less cyclical materials companies, but general economic business conditions are "arguably weaker than they have been because of decreased rates of economic growth in China and in Europe."

Also, Zekauskas thinks PPG is unlikely to split itself into two different coatings entities as Trian has suggested.

Meanwhile, Zekauskas downgrades SHW to Neutral from Overweight with a $435 price target citing valuation, saying SHW is a high-quality company that trades at multiples that are among the highest in the coatings universe.

JPM thinks Q1 volume trends are moving in the right direction, as strong January paint store trends from a backlog of paint contractor work did not continue into February, while demand trends in March, typically the strongest month of the quarter, may not be appreciably higher with wet weather likely a factor.