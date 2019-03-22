Arçelik to acquire Singer Bangladesh Operations for $75M

Retail Holdings (OTCPK:RHDGF +2.7% ) announced today that its indirect 54.1% owned subsidiary, Retail Holdings Asia B.V., has entered into an agreement to sell its entire equity interest in that company's subsidiary, Retail Holdings Bhold B.V., to a subsidiary of Arçelik (OTCPK:ACKAY), Ardutch B.V. for $75M.

Bhold's assets include a 57% equity stake in Singer Bangladesh Limited.

Singer Bangladesh is the largest retailer of consumer durables in Bangladesh, with 385 company stores and 720 wholesale dealers. Turnover in 2018 was Taka 13.7B (~$164M).

The net cash consideration to be received for the Bhold shares is ~$75M, subject to certain post-closing adjustments. ~54.1% of this amount is attributable to the Retail Holdings shareholders.

The transaction is anticipated to close in April.