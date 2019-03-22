Samsung's CMO left after U.S. audit - WSJ

Samsung's (OTC:SSNNF,OTC:SSNLF) U.S. marketing chief abruptly left the company last week following an internal investigation into the marketing department, according to WSJ sources. Other marketing staff members were let go on March 15, some without their severance.

Marc Mathieu guided the company through the Galaxy Note 7 recalls in 2016 and helped launch the Galaxy S8 phones the next year, which started to restore Samsung's reputation.

Sources say Samsung was investigating whether marketing staff violated company policies with business partner deals. The nature of the violations wasn't disclosed, but some employees think the matters were trivial and they are being treated unfairly.

Last week, Samsung announced Mathieu was leaving to pursue other opportunities.