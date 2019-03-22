U.S. stocks extend slide amid depressing overseas data

U.S. stocks head steadily south, triggered by weak manufacturing data in Germany, which sent investors to safer investments like Treasuries.

Nasdaq falls 2.1% , S&P -1.6% , and the Dow -1.6% .

With the 3-month/10-year yield curve inverting for the first time since 2007, investors got even more nervous about equities; the 3-month Treasury yield is down almost 2 basis points to 2.455%, while the 10-year yield loses 10 bps to 2.428%.

As a result financials ( -3.0% ) lead the decline followed by energy ( -3.0% ) and materials ( -2.9% ). Only the defensive stalwarts, utilities ( +1.2% ) and real estate ( +0.04% ), are in positive territory.

Gold gains 0.4% to $1,312.70 per ounce; crude oil skids down 2.6% to $58.42 per barrel.

Dollar Index climbs 0.3% to 96.65.

Stoxx Europe 600 Index is down 1.2% .

