U.S. stocks extend slide amid depressing overseas data

U.S. stocks head steadily south, triggered by weak manufacturing data in Germany, which sent investors to safer investments like Treasuries.
Nasdaq falls 2.1%, S&P -1.6%, and the Dow -1.6%.
With the 3-month/10-year yield curve inverting for the first time since 2007, investors got even more nervous about equities; the 3-month Treasury yield is down almost 2 basis points to 2.455%, while the 10-year yield loses 10 bps to 2.428%.
As a result financials (-3.0%) lead the decline followed by energy (-3.0%) and materials (-2.9%). Only the defensive stalwarts, utilities (+1.2%) and real estate (+0.04%), are in positive territory.
Gold gains 0.4% to $1,312.70 per ounce; crude oil skids down 2.6% to $58.42 per barrel.
Dollar Index climbs 0.3% to 96.65.
Stoxx Europe 600 Index is down 1.2%.
Previously: German 10-year yield falls below zero on weak manufacturing report (March 22)
Now read: Buying panic in bonds sinks banks »
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox