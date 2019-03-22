How are the mREITs reacting to the flat yield curve? Pretty well

Treasury yields continue to plunge in the wake of the Fed's capitulation to the doves and this morning's very soft economic numbers out of Germany.

The 10-year Treasury yield today is down 10 basis points to more than a two-year low of 2.43%. At the start of March, the yield was 2.75%.

Banks have been getting mercilessly punished, with the SPDR Regional Banking ETF off another 5% today.

Mortgage REITs also borrow short and lend long, but they're holding their own in the face of the flat yield curve. Annaly Capital (NLY flat) is a pretty decent proxy, and it continues to hang not only near the year's high, but also at a price north of book value per share of $9.39 (as of Dec. 31). The other sector giant, AGNC Investment (AGNC +0.4% ) is showing similar price action.

Other players: Chimera (NYSE:CIM), Two Harbors (NYSE:TWO), Armour (NYSE:ARR), New York Mortgage (NASDAQ:NYMT), Western Asset (NYSE:AMC), MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA), Invesco (NYSE:IVR), Dynex (NYSE:DX)

ETFs: MORL, REM, MORT