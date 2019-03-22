U.S. guarantee another $3.7B in financing for ailing Vogtle nuclear plant

U.S. Secretary of Energy Perry finalizes up to $3.7B in federally backed loan guarantees to finance construction of the Vogtle nuclear power plant in Georgia after years of cost overruns and project delays.

As much as $1.67B will go to Southern Co. (SO +1% ) subsidiary Georgia Power, up to $1.6B will go to Oglethorpe Power Corp. and as much as $415 million will go to three subsidiaries of the Municipal Electric Authority of Georgia.

Critics of the federal loan guarantees say the new financing places the taxpayer on the hook for $12B if the power plant flounders.

The Obama administration granted the project $8.3B in loan guarantees when the project was priced at $14B, and now the project is estimated to cost ~$28B.