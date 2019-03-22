Phoenix New Media selling 32% of Yidian owner for $448M
Mar. 22, 2019
- Phoenix New Media (FENG -5.2%) has a definitive deal to sell 32% of Particle, its entity that owns the popular Yidian Zixun news/lifestyle app.
- The company has a share purchase agreement with Run Liang Tai Management to sell the share for $448M in cash.
- That would leave Phoenix with about 5.63% of Particle; it currently holds 37.63%.
- The buyers have paid a cash deposit of $100M.
- The deal still needs shareholder approval at Phoenix and any approvals needed by other shareholders at Particle and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.
- "We believe that selling partial ownership of Yidian to a strategic buyer will help maximize Yidian's growth potential as well as fuel our own growth in the long-run," says Phoenix CEO Shuang Liu.