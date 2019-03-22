Barrick Gold says may close Golden Sunlight mine in May

Barrick Gold (GOLD +0.7% ) could close its Golden Sunlight mine in Montana as soon as this May unless it finds a way to keep the 44-year-old and nearly depleted operation in business.

Barrick says new underground development at Golden Sunlight has ceased, with mining limited to existing areas only, while underground and surface exploration drilling is continuing.

The miner says it will review the findings from different work streams over the coming months and determine the path forward for the operation.

Proven and probable gold reserves at the mine are estimated at 20K oz., gold resources at 164K oz. and inferred gold resources at 84K oz.