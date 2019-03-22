Hudbay's Rosemont mine plan approved by U.S. Forest Service

Hudbay Minerals' (HBM -3.9% ) proposed Rosemont copper mine clears its final administrative hurdle, as the U.S. Forest Service approves the company's mine plan of operations for the project.

The plan details how HBM plans to operate the $1.9B project to remove copper and other minerals from the open pit.

Earlier this month, the Army Corps of Engineers approved a federal Clean Water Act permit for the project.

The mine, when completed, is expected to produce 112K tons/year of copper concentrate with an anticipated 20-year lifespan.