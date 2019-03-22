Disney surprises industry by shuttering Fox 2000 label

One eye-opening move in the structural transition taking place at the former Twenty-First Century Fox entertainment studios is Disney's (DIS -0.9% ) decision to shutter Fox 2000, the film label that found mid-budget successes with films like The Fault in Our Stars, The Devil Wears Prada and Hidden Figures.

Observers acknowledge that some closures were bound to happen, with Disney taking control of nearly a dozen separate film brands, but were surprised it hit Fox 2000.

"As a life time fan of all things Disney, this is difficult for me to say, but I think the shuttering of Fox 2000 is going to go down as the one big mistake the Mouse has made in an otherwise flawless strategy," says Marty Bowen, producer of The Fault in Our Stars.