Fed's payment to Treasury declined 19% in 2018

The Federal Reserve sent $65.3B to the U.S. Treasury last year, down 19% from the amount it transferred to Treasury coffers in 2017, according to the Fed's annual audited financial statements.

The Fed's lower contribution to the Treasury is a result of the Fed shrinking its balance sheet. As it lets bonds in its portfolio mature, the interest it receives declines.

At the same time, the central bank paid more in interest to financial institutions that keep reserves at the Fed because the FOMC raised interest rates four times last year.

Interest income on securities acquired through open market operations totaled $112.3B, down 1.2% from $113.6B in 2017. It paid $38.5B to depository institutions, up from $25.9B.

The Fed earned about $63.1B in 2018, down from $80.7B in 2017. Its operating expenses rose to $6.97B, up from $6.84B a year earlier.