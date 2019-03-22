Commodities  | Top News

Rig count posts fifth straight weekly drop

|About: The United States Brent Oil... (BNO)|By:, SA News Editor

The total count of active drilling rigs in the U.S. tumbles by 10 to 1,016, falling for the fifth consecutive straight week, Baker Hughes reports in its latest weekly survey.

U.S. oil rigs also are lower for the fifth straight week, dropping 9 to 824 while gas rigs decline by 1 to 192.

WTI crude remains sharply lower after the report, now -2.3% at $58.59/bbl.

ETFs: USO, UNG, OIL, UGAZ, UWT, DGAZ, UCO, DWT, SCO, BNO, BOIL, DBO, DTO, USL, KOLD, UNL, OLO, SZO, OLEM, WTIU, OILK, OILX

Subscribe for full text news in your inbox