Rig count posts fifth straight weekly drop

The total count of active drilling rigs in the U.S. tumbles by 10 to 1,016, falling for the fifth consecutive straight week, Baker Hughes reports in its latest weekly survey.

U.S. oil rigs also are lower for the fifth straight week, dropping 9 to 824 while gas rigs decline by 1 to 192.

WTI crude remains sharply lower after the report, now -2.3% at $58.59/bbl.

