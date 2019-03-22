Trump orders withdrawal of additional sanctions on North Korea

President Donald Trump is ordering the Treasury Department to withdraw additional sanctions on North Korea that were announced today, he wrote on Twitter.

On Thursday, the Treasury Department announced the designation of two shipping companies based in China that helped North Korea evade sanctions. The shipping advisory added dozens of vessels that are believed to have engaged in ship-to-ship transfers with North Korean tankers or exported North Korean coal.

CNBC reports that White House Press Secretary Huckabee Sanders explained the move, saying "President Trump likes Chairman Kim and he doesn't think these sanctions will be necessary."

