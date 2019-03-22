Newmont investor VanEck backs Paulson's concerns about Goldcorp deal

VanEck joins Paulson & Co. in urging Newmont Mining (NEM +0.7% ) to renegotiate its proposed $10B merger with Goldcorp (GG -3.7% ), arguing the deal transfers away significant gains from the recently announced Nevada joint venture with Barrick Gold (GOLD +2% ).

It's unfair that Goldcorp shareholders should benefit from the JV between Newmont and Barrick, given the agreement was negotiated after the Goldcorp-Newmont terms were set, says VanEck portfolio manager Joe Foster; activist investor Paulson expressed similar concerns yesterday.

Foster also cites the “outrageous payouts” that would be given to Goldcorp executives after the merger.

VanEck owns nearly 6% of Newmont, spread across different funds.

“Paulson’s analysis might be aggressive, but I think directionally they have the right idea,” Foster tells Bloomberg. “I don’t think shareholders should support the lavish lifestyles of the Goldcorp executives for one thing. And secondly, Goldcorp shareholders are not entitled to the JV synergies because it was not part of the deal.”