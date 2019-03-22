CN is pleased to confirm the acquisition of TransX

Canadian National Railway (CNI -1% ) announced it has closed the transaction, pursuant to which CN acquires Winnipeg-based The TransX Group of Companies.

“This transaction will support the safe and efficient movement of our customers’ goods to their end markets in a fast-growing consumer economy,” said JJ Ruest, President and CEO of CN.

As previously announced on October 30, 2018, TransX will continue to be based in Winnipeg and will operate independently.

All conditions precedent to closing were satisfied. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.