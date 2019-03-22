Fiat Chrysler rebuffed Peugeot merger pitch earlier this year - WSJ

Peugeot (OTCPK:PEUGF +3% ) approached Fiat Chrysler (FCAU -2.8% ) earlier this year about combining the two automakers, but FCAU rebuffed the pitch, as it had previous approaches by the French firm, WSJ reports.

FCAU has said it is open to a big deal with another automaker if it fits the company’s objectives but its controlling family, the Agnellis of Italy, opposes any deal that would include accepting a large proportion of Peugeot stock, according to the report.

Peugeot is still digesting its acquisition of General Motors' European business.

