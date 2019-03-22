Intel ends compute card development

Intel (INTC -1.9% ) confirms to Tom's Hardware that it will stop developing compute cards, small devices packing the important PC innards (processor, storage, RAM, etc.) that were meant to make it easier to install update hardware in docking station-like products.

The compute cards made it to market in one generation of Intel's 7th Gen processors.

Intel, to Tom's Hardware: "We continue to believe modular computing is a market where there are many opportunities for innovation. However, as we look at the best way to address this opportunity, we’ve made the decision that we will not develop new Compute Card products moving forward. We will continue to sell and support the current Compute Card products through 2019 to ensure our customers receive the support they need with their current solutions, and we are thankful for their partnership on this change."