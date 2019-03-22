U.S. government posts largest monthly budget deficit on record

The U.S. government budget deficit swelled to $234B in February, its largest monthly deficit ever, as outlays of $401.2B swamped receipts of $167B.

February's outlays increased 8.2% from February of 2018, while receipts increased 7.5% to $167B from a year earlier.

For the fiscal YTD, the deficit of $544B increased from $391B in the year-earlier comparable period.

FYTD total outlays rose to $1.82T vs. $1.68T in the year-ago period; while receipts of $1.28T edged down from $1.29T.

