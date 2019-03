Tiffany (TIF +3.2% ) climbs as much as 3.8% after forecasting a resumption of earnings growth in H2, helped by a healthy e-commerce business, a forecast that allowed investors to look past slightly disappointing Q4 sales.

"We expect a rebound to double-digit EPS growth on mid-single digit revenue growth over the long term," says Loop Capital's Laura Champine, who raises TIF’s price target to $105 from $100. "Though Tiffany’s sales are under pressure in early 2019 on macroeconomic pressures, we expect an improving pace of growth as we move through the year."

TIF said its e-commerce business grew roughly 2x the rate of its overall business; later this year, it plans to launch an e-commerce enabled website in China to cater to the fast-growing market.

CEO Alessandro Bogliolo says he expects the company’s percentage of total sales online, currently at 7%, to "reach 10%, maybe even 15% one day," adding that "I don’t see that as a cannibalization of brick-and-mortar."