Antofagasta (OTC:ANFGF) says that it needs access to water for the development of its Zaldivar copper deposit located close to BHP's Escondida mine, and the company expects to reach an agreement with BHP to help ensure the water supply.

Both companies are seeking to extend existing permits to draw water from Salar de Atacama, as Chilean regulators last year implemented new restrictions on the salt flat amid concerns of dwindling water supplies.

Zaldivar is a joint project by Antofagasta and Barrick, and aims extend its operations until 2031 with an investment of ~$100M for it to maintain current production capacity.