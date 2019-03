Recro Pharma (REPH +1.2% ) is set for a significant down move after receiving a Complete Response Letter (CRL) from the FDA regarding its marketing application for IV meloxicam, its second.

The CRL stated that the delayed onset of the drug fails to meet prescriber expectations for intravenous (IV) drugs. It also cited regulatory concerns about the role of IV meloxicam as monotherapy in acute pain and how it would meet patients and prescriber needs in that setting.

It received the first CRL in May 2018.

Trading is currently suspended.