In a week dominated by the Fed that appeared to shed any sign of hawkishness, more economic reports appeared to exceed expectations than disappoint.

Stronger than expected: February existing home sales, up 11.8% to 5.510M exceeded the 5.100M consensus. (March 22)February leading indicators rise 0.12% to 111.5, surpassing the estimate of +0.1. (March 21)Initial jobless claims came in at 221K vs. consensus of 225K. (March 21)January factory orders rose 0.1%, better than the estimate for no growth. (March 19)

Weaker than expected: March U.S. PMI composite flash 54.3 vs. 55.2 consensus; manufacturing and services measures each disappointed. (March 22)February NAHB housing market index of 62 fell short of the consensus estimate of 63. (March 18)