Crude oil prices continued to retreat from four-month highs in the wake of lingering concerns of weakening future energy demand; WTI -1.6% to $59.04/bbl after peaking at $60.39 yesterday, Brent -1.3% at $66.96/bbl.

"Today's disappointing PMI data out of Germany and France spurred further dollar gains while, at the same time, compressing global risk appetite," says Jim Ritterbusch, president of Ritterbusch and Associates.

"The fact that these macro factors are able to offset the price impact of an exceptional bullish EIA report attests to the fragility of this three month bull move in oil," Ritterbusch adds; U.S. EIA data showed stockpiles last week fell by nearly 10M barrels, the most since July, thanks to strong export and refining demand.

Energy stocks (XLE -2.4% ) are getting hit hard but are slightly off session lows.

