Nike (NKE -6.5% ) slumps to six-week lows after beating FQ3 earnings expectations but saying foreign exchange would knock about six percentage points off Q4 revenues, “which would result in low-single digit reported revenue growth,” CFO Andrew Campion said in the company's earnings conference call.

But analysts such as Susquehanna's Sam Poser are still bullish thanks to the company's strong fundamentals.

“[D]o not be fooled... underlying momentum remains incredibly strong,” Poser says. “Increasing digital prowess, a robust product pipeline, and exceptionally clean inventory will continue to drive healthy FX neutral revenue and margin growth across categories and geographies for the foreseeable future.”

“Paired with FY4Q guidance that disappointed relative to published estimates and elevated expectations, we are not surprised by pressure on shares,” according to analysts at Cowen, who maintain their Buy rating and $96 price target. “Despite the setback, we remain confident in fundamental momentum and long-term value creation opportunity.”