Video-conferencing company Zoom (ZM) files to go public with the rare tech IPO distinction of being profitable. The company's service is known for working well on mobile and meeting the needs of small teams in scope and pricing.

In the fiscal year ending January 31, Zoom had a net income of $7.6M on $330.5M in revenue (+118%).

Zoom is looking to raise up to $100M, but that's a placeholder figure and will likely change.

Competitors: Google, Cisco's Webex, Microsoft's Skype, and LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM).