The S&P posted its biggest drop since January and ended at session lows, as weak manufacturing data from Europe added to worries about the pace of global economic activity.

Losses were extended after the yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell below the yield on the three-month T-bill, an inversion seen by some as a recession indicator.

Lower yields in Europe likely contributed to increased buying interest in U.S. Treasuries, where the two-year and 10-year yields both dropped 8 bps to 2.32% and 2.46%, respectively.

Ten of the 11 S&P 500 sectors finished lower, led by materials (-3.0%), financials (-2.8%) and energy (-2.6%), while the utilities group (+0.7%) was the day's only gainer.

Bank shares took a beating, with Citigroup finishing -4.5% while Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan and BofA all fell by at least 2.9%.

U.S. WTi crude oil settled 1.6% lower at $59.04/bbl.