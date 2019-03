U.S. prosecutors add three new charges to their indictment against former Autonomy CEO Mike Lynch related to the company's $11B sale to HP (NYSE:HPQ) in 2011.

The charges are a new securities fraud charge with a maximum prison term of 25 years, one for wire fraud, and the last for conspiracy. The indictment filed today in San Francisco had 17 total counts.

The wire fraud and conspiracy charges were also added to Lynch's co-defendant, ex-Autonomy VP of finance Stephen Chamberlain.

Former Autonomy CFO Sushovan Hussain was convicted by a federal jury last April of wire fraud and other crimes tied to the company's valuation. His sentencing is scheduled for May 13.

