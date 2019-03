Pinterest (PINIT) publicly releases its IPO prospectus and has plans to list on the NYSE under the ticker "PINS".

The company had a 2018 net loss of $63M, down from the $130M loss in 2017, on revenue of $755.9M, up from $472.9M. Global ARPUs were $3.14, up 25% on the year. In Q4, MAUs totaled 265M, up from the 250M the company claimed in September.

The filing confirms that Pinterest will debut with the same dual-class stock structure as Snap before it and Lyft, which is currently pursuing its own IPO.

Pinterest's competitors include anywhere people can share content (Facebook, Google, etc.) plus more niche sharing avenues like Allrecipes, Houzz, and Tastemade.

Post updated to include 2017 financial figures.