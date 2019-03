Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) says it is spending $320M on put options hedging part of its production at $60/bbl considering Brent crude prices, in a move to lock in some of this year’s price gains.

But the company is spending less this year than it did on hedging in 2018, when it had put options covering 128M barrels at an exercise price of $65/bbl.

Petrobras’ hedging strategy for this year is adequate, says Thadeu Silva, an oil analyst at broker INTL FCStone: “It is a cost that is worth it. The company is spending around 7% of the value of its oil exports to protect that value.”