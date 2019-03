Massive flooding in the Midwest has knocked out ~13% of U.S. ethanol production capacity, as plants in Nebraska, Iowa and South Dakota have been forced to shut down or reduce production.

Production facilities owned by the likes of Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) and Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) continue to operate despite snowstorms followed by rains that caused record Farm Belt flooding, but output is lower with rail lines washed out and corn in storage flooded, sending ethanol prices rising.

ADM says its plant in Columbus, Neb. - the largest in the U.S. - is limited due to flooding of a small rail line serving the plant, but traders say production has been minimal; the plant can produce 413M gal/year, according to the Nebraska Energy Office.

GPRE says its five Nebraska plants are dry but are facing rail challenges around plants in Atkinson, Ord and Central City.

