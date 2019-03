Kinder Morgan (KMI -2.6% ) slides after J.P. Morgan's Jeremy Tonet downgrades shares to Neutral from Overweight with a $21 price target, seeing a more balanced risk/reward profile and less upside potential relative to peers following the stock's 34% YTD total return.

KMI has made progress in cleaning up its balance sheet with cash it saved after cutting its dividend in 2015, Tonet says while also noting the company also has one of the lowest earnings growth profiles of the group.

Tonet prefers PPL Corp. (NYSE:PPL), Williams (NYSE:WMB) and Plains GP Holdings (NYSE:PAGP) in the North American Energy Infrastructure C-Corps space.