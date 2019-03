Vale (NYSE:VALE) says it will restart operations at its 30M mt/year Brucutu mine within 72 hours after the state environmental agency granted a license to operate the Laranjeiras tailings dam associated with the mine.

The Brucutu restart will reduce Vale's supply deficit to ~50M mt/year from 80M mt/year, as January's fatal tailings dam breach at the Feijao iron ore mine has caused restrictions on the company's mining operations in Brazil's Minas Gerais state.

The news likely will have little impact on seaborne iron ore prices since a court decision allowing mining operations earlier this week already was factored into prices.

Chinese market participants are more focused on the progress of Cyclone Veronica in Australia, which could disrupt iron ore shipments from key ports such as Hedland and Dampier.