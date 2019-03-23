Hookipa Pharma on deck for IPO

Hookipa Pharma (HOOK) has filed a prospectus for an $86M IPO.

The New York City-based biopharmaceutical firm develops immunotherapies for infectious diseases and cancer based on its proprietary arenavirus platform, designed to reprogram the body's immune system.

Lead infectious disease candidate is Phase 2-stage HB-101 in cytomegalovirus (CMV)-negative patients waiting for kidney transplants from CMV-positive donors. It is collaborating with Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) to accelerate a pipeline of additional infectious disease programs, including hepatitis B and HIV.

Lead oncology candidates are preclinical-stage HB-201 and HB-202 for human papillomavirus (HPV)-positive cancers. The company plans to file an IND for the former in H1 and the latter in H2.

2018 Financials ($M): Licensing Revenue: 7.6; Operating Expenses: 28.8 (+102.8%); Net Loss: (16.2) (-27.6%); Cash Consumption: (15.0) (-26.1%).