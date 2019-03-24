Red Hat Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, March 25th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.01 (+11.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $885.64M (+14.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, rht has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 12 downward.