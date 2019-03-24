Winnebago Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Winnebago (NYSE:WGO) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, March 25th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.60 (-3.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $443.05M (-5.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, wgo has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.