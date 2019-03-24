Registration data suggests slump in Tesla sales

Registrations of new Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) vehicles fell significantly from January to February according to the Dominion Cross-Sell Report.

6,252 Teslas were registered with motor vehicle agencies in the 23 states covered by the report in February, compared to 23,310 in January and a monthly average of 13,000 to 17,000 in Q4.

The Jan. surge was expected, as TSLA sought to sell cars ahead of the 2018 tax credit shrink.

Dominion’s data does not yet reflect Tesla’s introduction of a $35,000 version of its Model 3 sedan, its lowest-price offering yet, which is likely to lift sales. Still, falling registration totals are a worrisome sign for the company.

Source: NYT