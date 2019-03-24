Thermo Fisher buys Brammer Bio for $1.7B

Thermo Fisher (NYSE:TMO) agrees to acquire Brammer Bio for ~$1.7B in cash in a bid to expand its presence in the gene therapy field.

Brammer Bio, owned by P-E firm Ampersand Capital Partners, provides provides clinical and commercial supply of vectors for in vivo gene therapy and ex vivo gene-modified cell therapy, along with process and analytical development.

TMO says Brammer is on track to deliver $250M in revenue in 2019 and expects to continue to exceed the projected market growth rate of 25% over the mid-term.