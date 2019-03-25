YouTube exits Hollywood as Apple goes into show business

Concluding its money is better invested in music and gaming, YouTube (GOOG, GOOGL) has canceled plans for high-end dramas and comedies, pulling back from its grand ambitions for a paid service with quality shows, Bloomberg reports.

The strategy change comes as Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) today announces a streaming video platform that includes original programming.

Analysts are already asking if the tech giant has the stomach for Hollywood as it seeks to find new areas of revenue growth to combat stalling iPhone sales.

The press event, taking place at 1 p.m. ET, will also see Apple revamp its News app.