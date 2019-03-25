Sterling slips as May faces possible 'coup'

This was supposed to be the week the U.K. left the EU, but following a Brexit extension, Britain will now have until April 12 to offer a new plan or decide to leave the bloc without a treaty.

The next few days may also see MPs decide on a variety of Brexit options, including a third vote on Theresa May's Brexit deal as she faces pressure on all sides.

There are new signs of disarray as May was the subject of what the Sunday Times called a weekend "coup" by senior ministers seeking to oust her.

Sterling -0.3% to $1.3171.

