Nu Skin: Stifel sees another 13% downside

Stifel analyst Mark Astrachan downgrades Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) to Sell from Hold.

Price target of $43 (previous $63). Implies 13% downside .

Astrachan raises concerns about the "increasing uncertainty surrounding direct selling companies in China relating to an investigation into the unlawful promotion and sale of health products, announced in early January, the resulting 100-day ban on business meetings, and increased negative media attention.

"While we are unable to determine whether or if an investigation into Nu Skin will be undertaken, the mention in prominent party publications is reminiscent of events in 2014... which resulted in sales declines for two years in China (33% of sales)."

NUS is down 29% since reporting earnings on Feb. 13. Read the earnings call transcript here.