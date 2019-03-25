Futures slide as selloff spreads to Asia

It's another dark day for equities across the board as heavy losses in the U.S. on Friday spread to Asia overnight, with the Nikkei closing down 3% and Shanghai 2% lower .

Dow and S&P futures are now off by 0.4% and the Nasdaq by 0.7% after the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury staged its steepest decline since May 2018.

"I think we have to be a little bit nervous obviously," declared the Fed's Charles Evans as worries over the economy continue to plague investors.

Fresh reports overnight also suggested that China is not conceding to U.S. demands to ease curbs on tech companies ahead of a new round of high-level trade talks.

Oil is down 0.6% at $58.71/bbl and gold is up 0.4% to $1317/ounce.

