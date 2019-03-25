Medicinova: B. Riley sees 175% upside

B.Riley FBR analyst Mayank Mamtani starts Medicinova (NASDAQ:MNOV) at Buy.

Price target of $22 implies 175% upside .

Mamtani says MNOV’s lead program MN-166 (ibudilast) "remains one of the very few development programs currently in late-stage trials for neurodegenerative disorders."

Notes shares have underperformed the XBI biotech index YTD (-2% vs. +22%), "and remains undercovered as it progresses towards progression into Phase III for Progressive Multiple Sclerosis (PMS) and Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS).

"Phase II PMS data for oral MN-166, in particular, is highly competitive to market leader, Roche’s ocrelizumab, and upon subsequent publication in Medicine (NEJM) resulted in some stock appreciation in Q1 2018, but the stock’s down 43% from its 52-week high.”