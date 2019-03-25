Consortium takes Inmarsat private for $3.4B

It's going to take some deep pockets to challenge Richard Branson-backed OneWeb and Elon Musk's SpaceX (SPACE).

A group of private equity firms and pension funds have agreed to buy Inmarsat (OTCPK:IMASY) for $3.4B, launching the U.K.-based satellite operator's shares up 8.4% in London.

The bidders - Apax Partners, Warburg Pincus, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board - were drawn to the "considerable potential for in-flight connectivity and the internet of things," they said in a statement.

Related: ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) and EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS).