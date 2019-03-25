Ascendis Pharma reports positive data from phase 3 heiGHt trial

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) announces top-line results from its phase 3 heiGHt Trial, presented at the Endocrine Society’s annual meeting, ENDO 2019, in New Orleans.

Trial results demonstrated that TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) administered once-weekly to children with pediatric growth hormone deficiency (GHD) had comparable safety and tolerability to daily Genotropin, with a significantly greater increase in annualized height velocity over the one-year study period.

TransCon hGH has been designed to provide sustained release of unmodified hGH, the same growth hormone used in daily therapies, at a predictable rate over one week.

The heiGHt Trial evaluated 161 children with GHD randomized in a 2:1 ratio to receive either once-weekly TransCon hGH or daily Genotropin for 52 weeks.