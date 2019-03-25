More Winnebago's Q2 results

Winnebago (NYSE:WGO) reports Motorhome revenue fell 17.3% to $164.7M in Q2, driven primarily by a decrease in Class A and Class C unit sales

Towable revenue declined 5.9% to $50.7M, driven by dealer network efforts to reduce inventory levels and comparing against very strong shipments in the prior year.

Gross margin rate improved 100 bps to 15.4%, driven by revenue mix, pricing and Motorhome segment operational improvements.

Operating margin rate decreased 80 bps to 6.7%.

Adjusted EBITDA dropped 12.4% to $34.49M.

Total motorhome deliveries down 17.4% Y/Y to 1,825.

Total towable deliveries squeezed 10.4% Y/Y to 7,596.

Dealer inventory: Motorhome -0.3% to 4,812; Towables +21.7% to 19,141.

The company expects tax rate to be ~22% for FY2019 and 23% to 24% for FY2020.

WGO +0.31% premarket.

